Nicole Richie turns troublemaker for Urban Decay (VIDEO)

No stranger to causing trouble, Nicole Richie recently signed on as Urban Decay’s newest Troublemaker. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 22 — Nicole Richie has been getting into trouble in the name of her new makeup campaign for Urban Decay.

The star, who was recently unveiled as the face of the brand’s new ‘Trouble’ mascara, is set to star in a series of tongue-in-cheek videos inspired in part by her own rebellious ways this October.

The first clip, which is titled ‘Here Comes Trouble’ and has been published on Urban Decay’s YouTube channel, sees the “Great News” star and Creative Director of House of Harlow 1960 smashing up products, riding around Urban Decay HQ in a golf caddy, and generally causing chaos. It also features a cameo appearance from the brand’s founding partner and chief creative officer Wende Zomnir. The videos have been filmed in collaboration with Richie’s Candidly Nicole crew, with scripts written by Funny or Die duo Hannah Levy and Adriana Robles.

“I’ve always known I should be a professional troublemaking model, and I’m so grateful that Wende Zomnir and Urban Decay saw my true talent and appreciate my craft,” said Richie in a statement.

The Urban Decay deal isn’t the first time Richie has collaborated with a cosmetics brand — back in 2015, she teamed up with Birchbox on a limited-edition beauty box to celebrate her TV series Candidly Nicole. — AFP-Relaxnews