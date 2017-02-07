Nicole Kidman is new face of Neutrogena (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Feb 7 — Neutrogena has tapped Nicole Kidman to be the face of their beauty brand.
Yesterday, the drug store skincare line announced that Kidman, 49, is their latest brand ambassador.
“I think when you’re young there’s cleanser and moisturiser and that’s it,” said Kidman in an Instagram video.
“For me now, obviously, I’m of course looking to keep my skin as young as it can be. I mean we all are, I think. I’m looking for products that can help that.”
Kidman is the latest Hollywood beauty to front the brand, which previously included Jennifer Garner, Kerry Washington, Vanessa Hudgens and Hayden Panettierre.
It’s the latest endorsement for the actress. She’s also been the spokesmodel for Jimmy Choo, Chanel No. 5, Omega and Etihad Airways. — AFP-Relaxnews