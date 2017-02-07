Last updated Tuesday, February 07, 2017 6:48 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Nicole Kidman is new face of Neutrogena (VIDEO)

Tuesday February 7, 2017
04:36 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Peru battles to save its endangered indigenous languagesThe Edit: Peru battles to save its endangered indigenous languages

Dr M hopes Zaid will be a long-lasting DAP memberDr M hopes Zaid will be a long-lasting DAP member

The Edit: Movie fans camp overnight for Berlin film fest ticketsThe Edit: Movie fans camp overnight for Berlin film fest tickets

Serial rapist back in MalaysiaSerial rapist back in Malaysia

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Nicole Kidman while attending a photocall for the launching of the Pirelli Calendar 2017 in Paris November 29, 2016. — Reuters picNicole Kidman while attending a photocall for the launching of the Pirelli Calendar 2017 in Paris November 29, 2016. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Feb 7 — Neutrogena has tapped Nicole Kidman to be the face of their beauty brand.

Yesterday, the drug store skincare line announced that Kidman, 49, is their latest brand ambassador. 

“I think when you’re young there’s cleanser and moisturiser and that’s it,” said Kidman in an Instagram video.

“For me now, obviously, I’m of course looking to keep my skin as young as it can be. I mean we all are, I think. I’m looking for products that can help that.”

 

We've met our perfect match with our newest brand ambassador, #NicoleKidman. Welcome to the family!

A video posted by Neutrogena (@neutrogena) on

Kidman is the latest Hollywood beauty to front the brand, which previously included Jennifer Garner, Kerry Washington, Vanessa Hudgens and Hayden Panettierre.

It’s the latest endorsement for the actress. She’s also been the spokesmodel for Jimmy Choo, Chanel No. 5, Omega and Etihad Airways. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline