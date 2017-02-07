Nicole Kidman is new face of Neutrogena (VIDEO)

Nicole Kidman while attending a photocall for the launching of the Pirelli Calendar 2017 in Paris November 29, 2016. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Feb 7 — Neutrogena has tapped Nicole Kidman to be the face of their beauty brand.

Yesterday, the drug store skincare line announced that Kidman, 49, is their latest brand ambassador.

“I think when you’re young there’s cleanser and moisturiser and that’s it,” said Kidman in an Instagram video.

“For me now, obviously, I’m of course looking to keep my skin as young as it can be. I mean we all are, I think. I’m looking for products that can help that.”

We've met our perfect match with our newest brand ambassador, #NicoleKidman. Welcome to the family! A video posted by Neutrogena (@neutrogena) on Feb 6, 2017 at 9:03am PST

Kidman is the latest Hollywood beauty to front the brand, which previously included Jennifer Garner, Kerry Washington, Vanessa Hudgens and Hayden Panettierre.

It’s the latest endorsement for the actress. She’s also been the spokesmodel for Jimmy Choo, Chanel No. 5, Omega and Etihad Airways. — AFP-Relaxnews