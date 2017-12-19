Nicola Formichetti parts ways with Diesel

Nicola Formichetti and Renzo Rosso are parting ways after five years working together at Diesel. — Picture courtesy of Renzo Rosso / InstagramMILAN, Dec 19 — Nicola Formichetti is moving on after almost five years as artistic director of Diesel. The brand has not yet named a successor to the Italian-Japanese designer.

Although less intense than 2016, creative directors have continued to come and go in 2017, bringing some change to the creative helm of major fashion houses (Kate Spade, Lanvin, J. Crew, Givenchy, Chloé). Diesel is the latest brand to announce change at the top as it parts ways with Nicola Formichetti after a collaboration beginning in April 2013.

Both parties announced the news on social media, notably on Instagram. “All great things come to an end, and this December I will be stepping down as artistic director of Diesel.... And thank you Renzo Rosso for allowing me to be creative. It was so much fun!!! Wishing Diesel all the best for the next chapter,” said Nicola Formichetti.

For his part, the ready-to-wear brand’s founder Renzo Rosso simply said: “Thank you my dear Nicola Formichetti for these great 5 years together in Diesel. I wish you all the best for your future!”

The Italian-Japanese designer has said that he wants to focus fully on new projects. Diesel has not yet revealed who will replace Nicola Formichetti as the label’s artistic director. — AFP-Relaxnews