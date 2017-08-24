Nicki Minaj goes nude for MAC with new lipstick duo

Nicki Minaj Instagram 2017. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Aug 24 — Nicki Minaj has big beauty plans for 2018, and she is teasing fans with a new lipstick launch.

The singer has teamed up with cosmetics giant MAC to create two custom-designed nude lipsticks dubbed ‘NickiNudes’, which are set to launch globally this September.

Named ‘Nicki’s Nude’ and ‘The Pinkprint’, the new colours appear to be rich caramel hues with pink and coral undertones, and a photoshoot featuring the star sees her rocking a sophisticated corresponding nude look.

But it seems that the lipsticks, which come in a stylish monochromatic packaging displaying Minaj’s signature, are just the tip of the iceberg.

“Guess who’s back with M·A·C?” Minaj captured an Instagram post unveiling the new collaboration, adding: “Can’t wait to reveal this exciting news I’m working on for 2018!!! It’s a first of its kind partnership for me and the OG M·A·C. Until then- I’m giving you a little tease with two lipsticks I created, coming out globally in September.”

A second photo, showing the lipsticks in close-up, was cryptically captioned: “I’ll release these #NickiNudes in September, in preparation for my big surprise announcement with M•A•C.”

Minaj and MAC go back to 2012, when the star created a two vivid shades of lip colour for the brand’s ‘Viva Glam’ project, which benefits the MAC Aids Fund. — AFP-Relaxnews