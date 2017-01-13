Nick who? Guess taps Joe Jonas for first men’s underwear campaign

Joe Jonas is the face and body of the first ever men’s underwear collection from Guess. — Handout via AFPLOS ANGELES, Jan 13 — Singer, actor and social media star Joe Jonas is the face of Guess’s first ever underwear line for men, reports WWD.

Shot by Yu Tsai and styled by Avo Yermagyan, the new campaign will launch in March featuring Jonas modelling the new collection, “Hero.”

The musician features alongside Guess girl Charlotte McKinney, who shows off the brand’s lingerie for women.

“It’s the first time in history that Guess has commissioned a male star to be in an underwear advertising campaign. He’s a great talent who embodies all the characteristics of Guess’s DNA — sexy, young and adventurous,” said Paul Marciano, chief creative officer and executive chairman of the board commenting on the news.

The new range includes a selection of boxers and briefs with wide elastic waistbands stamped with the Guess logo, as well as T-shirts and tank tops featuring the brand’s triangle motif.

Focus is on fit and comfort with details such as itchy inner labels replaced by a flat print. The collection will also include core styles that will carry over from season to season. — AFP-Relaxnews