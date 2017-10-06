New York’s Whitney Museum reveals Hudson River public art project

Rendering of ‘Day’s End’. — Picture courtesy of Guy Nordenson and Associates / the Whitney Museum of American Art

NEW YORK, Oct 6 — The Whitney Museum in New York has unveiled its vision for a public art project by David Hammons that would pay tribute to the city’s Hudson River piers.

Called Day’s End, the work takes its inspiration (and its name) from a 1975 work by Gordon Matta-Clark, in which the artist cut openings into the shed then located at the city’s Pier 52.



Hammons, a New York-based artist, has conceived a work consisting of an open structure following the exact outline, dimensions and location of the original shed.



The new work would serve as a sort of “ghost monument’ to the earlier one, according to the Whitney, while making reference to the history of New York’s waterfront and the pier sheds found along the banks of the Hudson during the city’s shipping industry heyday. More recently, those reclaimed piers because a gathering place for the gay community, notes the museum.



The structure would sit on the south edge of Gansevoort Peninsula, affixed to the shore and extending out over the water. It would be open to the public and allow easy access to the riverfront.



Building on the work’s focus, the Whitney intends to spotlight the history of the Hudson River and the Gansevoort Peninsula neighbourhood through oral-history interviews with longtime neighbours, merchants, artists and activists as well as a documentary film.



The Whitney proposed the project to a community board this week and plans to continue to share plans over the coming months. — AFP-Relaxnews