New York’s High Line plans new public art space

Proposal for the High Line Plinth: Sam Durant, 'Untitled (drone),' 2016 (rendering). — AFP picNEW YORK, Jan 13 — The High Line in New York has announced that it will soon dedicate a section specifically to art, with a rotating programme of new commissions to begin in 2018.

Located at West 30th Street and 10th Avenue, the High Line Plinth will be the site for these major commissions, which will be visible both to High Line visitors and to passersby.

The project takes its inspiration from the Fourth Plinth in London's Trafalgar Square, another platform for changing contemporary commissioned artworks.

More than 50 proposals for commissions were received by a wide range of artists, and these have been narrowed down to 12 shortlisted proposals for the first two featured artworks. They include ideas from emerging, mid-career and established artists from Mexico City, Slovakia, Kenya, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Israel, and around the United States and ranging in age from 32 to 72.

From February 9 through April 30, an exhibitions of sculptural models of the proposed artworks will be shown on the High Line at West 14th Street.

This spring, two of the artists will be selected to create the first commissions, which will go on display in 2018 and stay on view for 18 months. The launch of the High Line Plinth commissions will coincide with the opening of the Spur, the newest section of the High Line and its largest open space, of which the public art will be a focal point.

In their spot on the Spur, the artworks will be visible from the east and west on 30th Street, from the north and south on 10th Avenue, and from nearby streets and rooftops.

— AFP-Relaxnews