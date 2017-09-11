Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

New York puts a fun weekend spin on catwalk beauty

Monday September 11, 2017
Halimah Yacob set to be Singapore's first woman president

The Edit: 'Fifty Shades Freed' first teaser takes a dark turn

US visa waiver possible once Malaysians fill up forms properly

The Edit: What to expect at Apple's biggest event in years

Kendall Jenner presents creations from the Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2017. — Reuters picKendall Jenner presents creations from the Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Sept 11 — New York Fashion Week is known for its low-key makeup looks, but the Spring/Summer 2018 shows had some surprises in store over the weekend.

Gelled up

Barefaced beauty was the makeup look at Prabal Gurung, where the models sported natural, dewy complexions, full brows and minimal mascara. Gelled-back hair added to the low-key urban effect.

In the Gallery


  • Designer Prabal Gurung gestures after presenting his Spring/Summer 2018 collection at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 11, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • A model presents creations from the Prabal Gurung Spring/Summer 2018 collection at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 11, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Models present creations from the Prabal Gurung Spring/Summer 2018 collection at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 11, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Models present creations from the Prabal Gurung Spring/Summer 2018 collection at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 11, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Models present creations from the Prabal Gurung Spring/Summer 2018 collection at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 11, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Models present creations from the Prabal Gurung Spring/Summer 2018 collection at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 11, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Model Bella Hadid presents creations from the Prabal Gurung Spring/Summer 2018 collection at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 11, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Model Gigi Hadid presents creations from the Prabal Gurung Spring/Summer 2018 collection at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 11, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • A model presents creations from the Prabal Gurung Spring/Summer 2018 collection at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 11, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • A model presents creations from the Prabal Gurung Spring/Summer 2018 collection at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 11, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • A model presents creations from the Prabal Gurung Spring/Summer 2018 collection at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 11, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • A model presents creations from the Prabal Gurung Spring/Summer 2018 collection at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 11, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • A model presents creations from the Prabal Gurung Spring/Summer 2018 collection at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 11, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • A model presents creations from the Prabal Gurung Spring/Summer 2018 collection at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 11, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Models present creations from the Prabal Gurung Spring/Summer 2018 collection at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 11, 2017. — Reuters pic

Bang bangs

Bangs are in for fall, and Vivienne Tam championed the style for Spring/Summer 2018, too, teaming them with a voluminous bob, the it-girl cut of the moment.

Party headbands

Alexander Wang’s signature streetwear look relies on under-made faces, so it was no surprise that the designer sent his models down the catwalk sporting little discernible makeup and ‘just rolled out of bed’ hair. The elaborate headbands, however, were a fun and unexpected touch.

Gothic lips

Philipp Plein upped the ante with a raunchy makeup look that featured juicy plum lipstick, slicked-over hair and razor-sharp cheekbones, as demonstrated perfectly by Adriana Lima.

Bright eyes

It doesn’t look like the trend for bold, graphic eyeshadow is going anywhere for the new season — or at least not if the Snow Xue Gao show is anything to go by. The house put a unique twist on the look by dabbing white eye shadow in the centre of the eye to complement the thick, winged stripe painted onto the models’ upper lids. — AFP-Relaxnews

