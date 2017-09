New York Met honours Rodin (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Sept 16 ― Auguste Rodin, the master sculptor famous for conveying human emotion and psyche through marble and bronze, passed away 100 years ago.

And to celebrate the milestone year the Metropolitan Museum in New York is hosting a special exhibit showcasing almost 50 works by the French artist. ― Reuters

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York holds a special exhibit to honour the centenary of French master sculptor Auguste Rodin’s death. ― Reuters pic