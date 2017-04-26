New York gala honours Time’s ‘most influential’ of 2017

Athlete Ibtihaj Muhammad arrives for the Time 100 Gala in New York April 26, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, April 26 — Celebrities and newsmakers attended a gala event in New York last night to honour Time magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2017.
-
Women’s March National Co-Chairs Carmen Perez, Bob Bland, Tamika D. Mallory and Linda Sarsour arrive for the Time 100 Gala in New York April 26, 2017. — Reuters pic
-
Ryan Reynolds arrives for the Time 100 Gala in New York April 26, 2017. — Reuters pic
-
Blake Lively arrives for the Time 100 Gala in New York April 26, 2017. — Reuters pic
-
Ibtihaj Muhammad arrives for the Time 100 Gala in New York April 26, 2017. — Reuters pic
-
Naomi Campbell arrives for the Time 100 Gala in New York April 26, 2017. — Reuters pic
-
Fan Bingbing arrives for the Time 100 Gala in New York April 26, 2017. — Reuters pic
-
Trevor Noah arrives for the Time 100 Gala in New York April 26, 2017. — Reuters pic
-
Ashley Graham arrives for the Time 100 Gala in New York April 26, 2017. — Reuters pic
-
Charlie Rose arrives for the Time 100 Gala in New York April 26, 2017. — Reuters pic
-
Viola Davis arrives for the Time 100 Gala in New York April 26, 2017. — Reuters pic
-
Megyn Kelly arrives for the Time 100 Gala in New York April 26, 2017. — Reuters pic
-
John Legend arrives for the Time 100 Gala in New York April 26, 2017. — Reuters pic
-
Arianna Huffington arrives for the Time 100 Gala in New York April 26, 2017. — Reuters pic
-
Leslie Jones arrives for the Time 100 Gala in New York April 26, 2017. — Reuters pic
-
Mia Farrow arrives for the Time 100 Gala in New York April 26, 2017. — Reuters pic
-
Padma Lakshmi arrives for the Time 100 Gala in New York April 26, 2017. — Reuters pic
-
Demi Lovato arrives for the Time 100 Gala in New York April 26, 2017. — Reuters pic
-
Lindsey Vonn arrives for the Time 100 Gala in New York April 26, 2017. — Reuters pic
-
Margot Robbie arrives for the Time 100 Gala in New York April 26, 2017. — Reuters pic
The annual list, which the magazine says “explores the intersection of accomplishment and renown”, is divided into five categories — pioneers, artists, leaders, titans and icons.
Among those attending the gala was NFL free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who made headlines for his refusal to stand for the US national anthem before football games as part of a protest against racial injustice.
Other Time 100 members on hand included Oscar winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins, actors Viola Davis and Ryan Reynolds, journalist Gretchen Carlson, and musicians Demi Lovato and John Legend who performed at the event. — Reuters