New York Fashion Week takes a stand with the ACLU

Prabal Gurung, whose Fall/Winter 2017/18 show at New York Fashion Week is seen here, is one of the designers participating in ‘Fashion for ACLU.’ — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 30 — New York Fashion Week will be getting political this fall, following the announcement that the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) is teaming up with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on an initiative called ‘Fashion for ACLU’.

According to the CFDA, the aim of the collaboration is “to send a clear message that racism, bigotry, and hatred have no place in our democracy.” The body is asking designers to feature the ‘Fashion for ACLU’ tagline and distribute a specially-designed blue lapel ribbon at their fashion week events, including catwalk shows and parties. Creatives are being asked to use the hashtags #StandWithACLU and #FashionforACLU when they post, and transport app Lyft has pledged to donate US$5 (RM21.33) of every ride to and from Fashion Week events with the use of a special ‘FASHIONSTANDS’ code, up to a limit of US$10,000.

Big name brands such as Prabal Gurung, Monse, Alice + Olivia, Diane von Furstenberg and Narciso Rodriguez are just some of the 50 labels that have agreed to participate in the initiative so far.

“We want to be on the front line, not the sidelines, to boldly fight to protect our precious rights and freedoms, which has taken on a renewed urgency after the heart-wrenching events of Charlottesville,” said Steven Kolb, President and CEO of CFDA, in a statement.

Meanwhile, Anthony D. Romero, Executive Director of the ACLU, said: “I’ve no doubt that the individual and collective voices of the fashion industry proclaiming ‘We the People’ will resonate far beyond the runway this September."

This isn’t the first time the US fashion world has taken a firm stance over recent social issues — back in February, the CFDA unveiled ‘Fashion Stands With Planned Parenthood’, just ahead of the New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017 shows. The collaborative effort aimed to raise awareness and support for the non-profit health organisation Planned Parenthood, which provides reproductive health services across the US and faces an uncertain future under the Trump presidency.

New York Fashion week will run September 7-14. For more information on ‘Fashion for ACLU’, see http://www.aclu.org/NYFW. — AFP-Relaxnews