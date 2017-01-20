New York Fashion Week: Monse and Oscar de la Renta will show together

MONSE on Instagram. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 20 — Monse founders Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia are set to stage their upcoming ready-to-wear show alongside their debut collection for Oscar de la Renta.

The duo will show the two Fall/Winter 2017 catwalk shows one after the other in New York this February, reports Business of Fashion.

Taking place at the city’s IMG Skylight Clarkson Square venue, the event on February 13 will open with Monse’s latest collection before the Oscar de la Renta line is revealed.

“Having them be consecutive does not mean that there is necessarily a blending of the ideas,” Garcia told the site.

“There’s going to be different styling for each show, and it’s going to be very apparent where the [change] happens. The clothes are very different.”

The Oscar de la Renta collection will be the first the pair has designed for the brand since being named its co-creative directors last September, following the departure of Peter Copping.

The British-born designer stepped down from his position at the New York-based brand after less than two years in July 2016 to return to Europe, citing “personal circumstances.”

Yet in hiring Kim and Garcia, the brand has steered away from employing new faces — the designers worked at the house for 12 and six years respectively, before leaving to set up their fledgling label.

Monse, which showcased its first fashion week collection in September 2015, has become known for its edgy and alternative approach to red carpet dressing.

Fashion lovers from Amal Clooney to Sarah Jessica Parker and Selena Gomez have been spotted wearing the label’s designs. — AFP-Relaxnews