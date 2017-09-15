New York Fashion Week gets inventive with spring hairstyles

Smooth locks at the Ralph Lauren Collection 2017 show. — AFP picNEW YORK, Sept 15 — There was an emphasis on natural, fuss-free hairstyles at New York Fashion Week, but there were also a few fun twists on show for the Spring/Summer 2018 season.

Ralph Lauren kept things classic, sending his models down the runway with smooth blow-outs that encapsulated his elegant and polished collection.

Zadig & Voltaire also left hair loose, opting for a slightly messy, unbrushed look and a deep side parting.

In the Gallery

Michael Kors opted for low-key hair and makeup but pulled out wisps to frame the models' faces, for a messy-chic vibe.

Braided crowns were in fashion at the Vicky Zhang show, lending an element of whimsical romance to the show.

Prabal Gurung kept his models' faces almost bare, and their hair gelled back for a fresh take on wet-look beauty.

Wigs were the order of the day at Tom Ford, who transformed Gigi Hadid and the rest of his model lineup with fake, Sixties-style pixie crops.

Bangs are the go-to cut of the moment, and Vivienne Tam teamed them with a voluminous bob for extra kudos.

Alexander Wang made a statement by turning model Stella Lucia's hair a fetching shade of ‘Rose Quartz' for his show, resulting in an edgy multi-tonal look. — AFP-Relaxnews