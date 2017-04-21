Last updated -- GMT+8

New York Fashion Week announces schedule changes for spring/summer 2018 shows

Models present creations from Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2013 Reuters picModels present creations from Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2013 Reuters pic

NEW YORK, April 21 — The various changes currently shaking up the ready-to-wear fashion world are impacting the schedules of the industry’s fashion week events.

New York is the latest fashion week to announce a modified schedule, cut from eight to seven days for the spring/summer 2018 shows, held in September.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America has announced a shorter schedule for the upcoming New York Fashion Week, taking place this fall.

The CFDA explains in a statement that the decision aims “to improve the overall New York Fashion Week experience and better serve attendees.”

Next season’s NYFW, showcasing spring/summer 2018 collections, runs September 7 to 13 — a total of seven days rather than the usual eight.

Although the full schedule is yet to be confirmed, the CFDA has announced Calvin Klein and Tom Ford for the opening day, September 7, at 10am and 7pm respectively.

Marc Jacobs is lined up to close the event with a show September 13 at 6pm

The CFDA’s revised schedule comes in response to the many changes rumbling on in ready-to-wear fashion for several seasons, with show cancellations, labels moving from one fashion capital to another, and a growing number of mixed collections. — AFP-Relaxnews

