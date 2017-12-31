New Year’s tribute to Yemanja, Brazilian queen of the Sea (VIDEO)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 31 — Brazilian worshippers are flocking to Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janiero to pay tribute to Yemanja, the Afro-Brazilian queen of the sea.

Together, the worshipers dance, sing and pray their way to the water to offer flowers, letters and gifts to the sea goddess.

It's an annual New Year tradition for followers of the Yoruba, Candomble and Umbanda religions.

With their tributes washing out to sea, worshippers hope they'll be blessed by Yemanja.

A follower of the Afro-Brazilian religion Umbanda pays tribute to Yemanja, goddess of the sea, in Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro December 29, 2017. — Reuters pic Participant Denise says: “My wish was for all of humanity. I think that she needs to look toward those in need in the world.”

This woman is wishing for all of humanity and help to those in need.

The tradition was brought over to Brazil by African slaves hundreds of years ago.

And now flourishes among its believers — most wishing for good health and fortune as they DRIFT into to the new year. — Reuters