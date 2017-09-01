Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

New Uniqlo U collection by Christophe Lemaire to go on sale on October 5

Friday September 1, 2017
10:27 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Ethan Hawke on his personal connection with ‘First Reformed’The Edit: Ethan Hawke on his personal connection with ‘First Reformed’

Doctors give Tiger Woods green light to swing a golf club againDoctors give Tiger Woods green light to swing a golf club again

Philippine jails, courts bursting at seams from Duterte drugs warPhilippine jails, courts bursting at seams from Duterte drugs war

The Edit: Why scientists say there is a limit on human life expectancyThe Edit: Why scientists say there is a limit on human life expectancy

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The new collection was developed at Uniqlo’s Paris R&D centre. — FP picThe new collection was developed at Uniqlo’s Paris R&D centre. — FP picTOKYO, Sept 1 — The Japanese brand has pushed ahead with its LifeWear philosophy in a third Uniqlo U collection from its own research and development centre, under the artistic direction of Christophe Lemaire. Available from October 5, the new collection will reinterpret menswear and womenswear basics for the 2017 autumn-winter season.

Composed of womenswear and menswear, the new Uniqlo U line showcases casual fashion that combines comfort and new technologies. Three dresses, including one in merino wool, a skirt and a woman’s sweater have been produced using the brand’s groundbreaking 3D U-Knit technology, which allows for three-dimensional weaving without seams. As a result, Uniqlo can propose high-quality pieces that hang beautifully at affordable prices.

The autumn-winter collection also has a women’s trench coat, and a men’s BLOCKTECH overcoat and parka, cotton and towelling hoodies, pleated skirts, heavy jackets, down jackets, shirts, smocks, sweaters, T-shirts, rucksacks, fanny packs, shoes, and woolly hats.

The models from the 2017 Uniqlo U autumn-winter collection will be on sale from October 5 on www.uniqlo.com and in stores starting October 6 at prices that range from US$29.90 (RM127.76) to US$149.90 for a coat. — AFP-Relaxnews

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline