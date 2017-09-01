New Uniqlo U collection by Christophe Lemaire to go on sale on October 5

The new collection was developed at Uniqlo’s Paris R&D centre. — FP picTOKYO, Sept 1 — The Japanese brand has pushed ahead with its LifeWear philosophy in a third Uniqlo U collection from its own research and development centre, under the artistic direction of Christophe Lemaire. Available from October 5, the new collection will reinterpret menswear and womenswear basics for the 2017 autumn-winter season.

Composed of womenswear and menswear, the new Uniqlo U line showcases casual fashion that combines comfort and new technologies. Three dresses, including one in merino wool, a skirt and a woman’s sweater have been produced using the brand’s groundbreaking 3D U-Knit technology, which allows for three-dimensional weaving without seams. As a result, Uniqlo can propose high-quality pieces that hang beautifully at affordable prices.

The autumn-winter collection also has a women’s trench coat, and a men’s BLOCKTECH overcoat and parka, cotton and towelling hoodies, pleated skirts, heavy jackets, down jackets, shirts, smocks, sweaters, T-shirts, rucksacks, fanny packs, shoes, and woolly hats.

The models from the 2017 Uniqlo U autumn-winter collection will be on sale from October 5 on www.uniqlo.com and in stores starting October 6 at prices that range from US$29.90 (RM127.76) to US$149.90 for a coat. — AFP-Relaxnews