New survey on pain management finds differences between millennials and their elders

A new nationwide survey found that millentials had a different approach to pain than previous generations — Reuters picNEW YORK, Aug 31 —With the rise of smartphones, tablets, and laptops among millennials, the next generation is already experiencing acute and chronic pain from hunching over electronic devices.

And now a new nationwide survey commissioned by the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) in conjunction with September’s Pain Awareness Month has found that millennials (ages 18-36) and Generation X (ages 37-52) are the most likely to report that pain interfered with their daily life including work responsibilities, parenting abilities and participation in family activities.

However, to deal with this pain the survey also revealed that many millennials are taking a different approach to the older generations, shunning painkillers in favor of making healthy lifestyle changes such as exercising, eating well, quitting smoking and losing weight.

The survey found that compared to the older baby boomers (ages 53-71), millennials were half as likely as to have opted for opioids to manage pain, and if they had turned to them 1 in 5 commented that they regretted it.

However, while shunning painkillers and making lifestyle changes is a positive step towards pain management, the news was not all good.

The survey also found that millennials were more likely to get their hands on opioids inappropriately, with one in 10 millennials obtaining opioids through another household member’s prescription, compared to 3 per cent of Generation X, 1 per cent of baby boomers and none of the silent generation (ages 72-92).

Nearly 30 per cent of millennials also thought it was ok to take an opioid without a prescription, compared to 20 per cent of Gen Xers, 12 per cent of baby boomers and 3 per cent of the silent generation.

And when they did use opioids they were also less likely to dispose of them safely, with 1 in 5 millennials admitting they did not know the best way to safely dispose of opioids, and only 37 per cent said they were aware that the best way was to leave them at a collection center at a local police station, hospital pharmacy or drug store.

“It’s encouraging that millennials see the value of opting for safer and often more effective methods of managing pain,” said ASA President Jeffrey Plagenhoef, M.D. “But clearly they are in need of further education when it comes to opioids and chronic pain because using the drugs initially to treat pain can turn into a lifelong struggle with addiction.”

With 75 per cent of millennials reporting acute pain (sudden pain which lasts less than three months) and nearly 60 per cent reporting chronic pain (which lasts longer than three months) including eye strain, neck aches, hand or finger pain, wrist or arm pain, migraines and sports injuries, due in part to their love of technology and a healthier lifestyle, it is even more important that this group learns to manage their pain safely and effectively.

But for anyone of any age it is important to address any problems with pain before it becomes more severe. ASA recommends seeing the right specialist for pain management if lifestyle changes don’t work, but add that when possible, prevention is best. “Chronic pain does not have to be an automatic response to aging,” said Dr. Plagenhoef. “Healthy lifestyle changes such as exercising, proper nutrition and maintaining a healthy weight can keep millennials from dealing with some of the chronic pain their parents and grandparents are experiencing.”

The 10-question ORC International Caravan Omnibus Survey was conducted online August 7-9, 2017 among 1,011 US adults 18 years or older: 34 per cent were millennials, 25 per cent were Gen Xers, 35 per cent were baby boomers and 6 per cent were from the silent generation. The demographically representative sample included 504 men and 507 women.