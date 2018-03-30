New study highlights importance of encouraging activity, even in very young children

New research has highlighted the importance of encouraging young children to keep active in an effort to prevent obesity later in life. — Istock.com pic via AFPAUCKLAND, March 30 — New research has found that the majority of children are not getting enough physical activity, increasing their risk of obesity in later life and highlighting the need to encourage a healthy amount of exercise in childhood.

Carried out by researchers at the University of Otago, New Zealand, the study is a world first, tracking the physical activity and sedentary levels of 438 boys and girls from the age of one to five.

The findings showed that although three hours of light-to-vigorous activity is recommended each day for children, many of the children included in the study had a highly sedentary lifestyle.

The children with a low level of activity had significantly higher excess body fat at age five, whereas children who engaged in a high level of activity were more likely to have a lower levels of excess body fat.

“The role that physical activity and sedentary behaviour plays in preventing or promoting excessive weight gain at this young age is of considerable interest,” said lead author Dr Kim Meredith Jones. “Considering many children who are overweight at a young age continue to remain overweight as they get older, early detection and intervention is important.”

Dr Meredith-Jones added that more than 40 million children worldwide under the age of five are classified as overweight or obese, with early childhood a critical time for encouraging physical activity in an attempt to prevent obesity later in life.

Excess weight gained before age five can also be carried through to adolescence. Overweight children are also more likely overweight as adults.

“In terms of reducing sedentary time, entertainment-based screen time needs to be reduced in favour of other developmentally appropriate activities, as well as encouraging a transition from sedentary behaviour to light behaviour such as standing rather than sitting,” advised Dr Meredith-Jones.

The findings can be found published online in the International Journal of Obesity. — AFP-Relaxnews