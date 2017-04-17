New nature-inspired perfumes for Spring-Summer 2017

Eau de Karma Happiness by Thomas Sabo. — Picture courtesy of Thomas SaboPARIS, April 17 — The greyness of winter will soon be no more than a bad memory. Now is the time for sun, light clothing, and fresh and fruity scents. This season, brands have created fragrances inspired by nature, celebrating its vibrant beauty and harmony. Take your pick from our list of the latest perfumes that will bring you closer to Mother Nature.

Eau de Karma Happiness by Thomas Sabo

The jewellery brand stands out from the crowd this season with Eau de Karma Happiness, which is said to bring balance, wellbeing and harmony. The fragrance is made up of energizing and refreshing ingredients. Its top notes of bergamot, grapefruit, mandarin and green tea are followed by a heart of neroli, rose oils and peach, and base notes of amber, musk, and cedar.

Available from April in Thomas Sabo stores, online and at selected partner stores.

Prices start at €34.95 (RM163.45) for 30 ml.

Website: www.thomassabo.com

Mon Guerlain by Guerlain — Picture courtesy of GuerlainMon Guerlain by Guerlain

This is one of the major perfume launches of 2017. Mon Guerlain is a feminine, sensual scent inspired by the essence of nature and its powerful raw materials. Angelina Jolie is the face of this fragrance which was created by the master perfumer Thierry Wasser. Wasser came up with an Eastern freshness combining lavender, Tahitian vanilla, jasmine sambac, and sandalwood.

Launched in March.

Prices start at €62.50 for 30 ml.

Website: www.guerlain.com

Splendida Rose Rose by Bulgari — Picture courtesy of BulgariSplendida Rose Rose by Bulgari

Italian fashion and beauty house Bulgari introduces Splendida Rose Rose, a new fragrance bursting with the sweet scent of flowers. Nature is at the core of this perfume which has top notes of blackberry and mandarin combined with sandalwood, vetiver and patchouli. Its heart is a surprising combination of damask rose oil and essential rose petal oil. This enticing pink scent comes in a jewel-like rectangular bottle.

Available at Bulgari-approved stores from May 2017.

Prices start at €65 for 30 ml.

Website: www.bulgari.com

White Musk L'Eau from The Body Shop — Picture courtesy of The Body ShopWhite Musk L’Eau by The Body Shop

This spring The Body Shop is launching White Musk L’Eau, a new vegan fragrance combining the sensual notes of the original perfume with clean, fresh ingredients that are in tune with the season. For the new scent, the brand has opted for fair-trade sugarcane alcohol sourced in Brazil. It combines notes of iris, lily of the valley, jasmine, rose essence and pear.

Available in stores and online from May 16, 2017.

Prices start at €23 for 30 ml, and €60 for a gift set consisting of a 100 ml eau de toilette and a 250 ml body lotion.

Website: www.thebodyshop.com

Sky di Gioia by Giorgio Armani Beauty — Picture courtesy of Giorgio Armani BeautySky di Gioia by Giorgio Armani Beauty

Following on from Acqua di Gioia, Air di Gioia and Sun di Gioia, Giorgio Armani Beauty is introducing Sky di Gioia, a new fragrance intended to reflect the enchanting beauty of nature. The perfumer Marie Salamagne was inspired by a sunrise on the surface of the sea. Centifolia rose is at the heart of this perfume, heightened by notes of lychee and green pear. Hints of pink peony and white musk add to this floral and fruity combination. Barbara Palvin has been chosen to be the face of this latest addition to the collection.

Available from May 1, 2017.

Prices start at €49.47 for 30 ml.

Website: www.armanibeauty.com — AFP-Relaxnews