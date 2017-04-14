New Japanese exhibition examines cross-cultural influences in art and fashion

The Hostess Gown, circa 1906, will be one of the dresses showcased for the first time in Yokohama. ― AFP pixYOKOHAMA, April 14 ― A new exhibition at the Yokohama Museum of Art examines how cultural exchanges influenced aesthetics in both Eastern and Western societies from the late 19th century onwards.

During the Meiji Period (1868-1912), Western fashion and customs began permeating Japanese lifestyle; meanwhile, Japanese art objects and kimonos were exported ― and celebrated ― in the West, as “Japonism” became fashionable in both art and design.

“The Elegant Other: Cross-Cultural Encounters in Fashion and Art” at the Yokohama Museum of Art will look at the gradual development and discoveries of new aesthetic standards at both ends of the world, focusing on the late 19th and early 20th centuries. It will underline the seductive exoticism from each end; foreign cultures were seen as “beautiful others,” with unfamiliar yet fascinating clothing, and their respective local traditions and craftsmanship.

About 100 dresses and accessories from the Kyoto Costume Institute (KCI) will be shown for the first time in Yokohama. These range from sweeping court dresses with long trains to low-backed evening dresses to draped hostess gowns, examples of clothing and art blurred the boundaries between East and West.

The Yokohama Museum of Art, inaugurated in 1989, is one of the largest art institutions in Japan. Its location along the seaport highlights it as a key symbol of international exchange ― when the Yokohama Port initially opened in 1859, the city became a gateway to Western culture, while also exporting Japanese culture abroad.

The Court dress worn by the Empress Meiji, circa 1910, will also be showcased.The Kyoto Costume Institute collects and conserves clothing from across eras, ranging from the 17th century to the present day, with holdings of 12,000 garments and 16,000 fashion-related documents. The institute has received donations from top designers and fashion houses, including Chanel, Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton, as well as a monumental gift of approximately 1000 items from Comme des Garçons.

The exhibition also features accessories, handicrafts, paintings, and photographs, loaned from both Japanese and foreign museums and private collections, such as an 1882 painting by Jules Joseph Lefebvre, “La Japonaise,” and vases with cherry blossoms in relief from the Meiji era.

The Elegant Other: Cross-cultural Encounters in Fashion and Art will be on view April 15-June 25, 2017. ― AFP-Relaxnews