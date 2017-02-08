New home to keep up with evolving New York Fashion Week (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Feb 8 — Diverse runways in a new location keep New York Fashion Week evolving. Seventy-two designers will show their fall/winter 2017 collections at the seven-day parade of shows.

This year IMG have relocated the event from midtown to lower Manhattan.

Catherine Bennett, the senior vice president, managing director for IMG fashion events, explains why.

“We're consolidating, we've taken an expanded footprint down at Skylight Clarkson. We'll have three venues down in that venue. And we're also adding a presentation space at Industria,” she says.

In recent years more designers have embraced using models of different races and sizes, HollywoodLife.com fashion director, Katrina Mitzeliotis says that advancement in variety will also been seen in the collections.

She says: “We're also seeing a lot of designers show spring as well with their see now buy now collection. So it's actually a mix. And there is more diversity than ever before in what's coming down the runway.”

Cindy Crawford arrives to attend a presentation during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2016. — Reuters picSo what can we expect on the catwalk...

According to Mitzeliotis: “The 70s were a real dominate trend we've been seeing on the runways for a few seasons. However for spring we're seeing more of an 80s resurgence from ruffles to voluminous shoulders, one shoulder dresses. So we're kind of shifting away from it. But at the same time the flared denim is definitely going to make a major comeback this fall.”

Menswear is expected to come into play both for spring and for fall.

Mitzeliotis says: “We have here a bomber jacket kind of borrowing from the boys, again in a fun pattern. We're mixing prints on this Rachel, Rachel Roy jacket.”

And don't forget to have fun with fur...

Mitzeliotis adds: “We saw it everywhere from Roberto Cavalli, Christian Siriano, Carolina Herrera. I definitely think the trend is going to continue. And when it comes to colors statement outerwear is all about having fun in vibrant hues and even patterns. And I definitely think pink is really popular, we're going to see it a lot for spring.”

Logo T-shirts, chunky sweaters and statement earrings are also expected to play a major part in collections this season.

Fashion week will official kick off tomorrow and run until February 16. — Reuters