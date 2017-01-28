New Elizabeth Arden fragrance captures the purity and serenity of white tea

‘White Tea’ is a new fragrance from Elizabeth Arden. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, JAN 28 — The beauty brand has unveiled a new fragrance called “White Tea,” capturing a moment of serenity and pure wellbeing. Available in several formats, the scent is due on sale from late January or early February 2017.

With the new “White Tea” fragrance, Elizabeth Arden has sought to capture the calming simplicity of sipping white tea—a moment of warmth, a pleasure to savor as you lose yourself in the moment.

White tea extract forms the heart of the fragrance, matched with Paraguay mate absolute, white iris and an atmospheric sapucaya accord. Top notes include refreshing aromas of Italian mandarin, clary sage, sea breeze and Japanese white fern. Base notes bring madras wood, ambrette seed absolute, Venezuela tonka bean absolute and a trio of musks.

“For this fragrance creation, we wanted to capture that refreshing moment of blissful solace experienced at the first sip of tea,” explain Rodrigo Flores-Roux, Guillaume Flavigny and Caroline Sabas, perfumers and co-creators of “White Tea.”

Evoking the same spirit of serenity and simplicity, the angular bottle is finished in a white shade that fades into a clear glass, revealing the pure, uncomplicated scent within.

The Elizabeth Arden “White Tea” Eau de Toilette will be available in 100ml and 50ml formats, as well as a body cream, a bath and shower gel and a hand cream. — AFP-Relaxnews