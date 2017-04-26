New ‘Eau de Rochas’ flanker evokes a summer escapade

‘Eau de Rochas Escapade Estivale’ is out now. — AFP picPARIS, April 26 — Rochas has unveiled a new version of its iconic “Eau de Rochas” fragrance, taking the senses on a summer jaunt to a wild and unspoiled creek bordered with aromatic pine trees. This fresh and vibrant scent is on sale now from Rochas stockists.

After “Eau Fraîche,” “Eau Sensuelle” and “Escapade en Méditerranée,” Rochas presents “Eau de Rochas Escapade Estivale” for summer 2017. The new fragrance is soft and mellow yet fresh and vibrant, evoking the spirit of summer.

The scent, developed by Michel Almairac, seeks to capture the calm tranquility of a summer’s day, with a peaceful stroll along the beach in the late afternoon. The feeling of sun-kissed sand underfoot warming heart and mind is echoed in the scent’s woody amber base notes.

Orange blossom is the star ingredient of “Eau de Rochas Escapade Estivale”, a signature of the brand’s “eau fraîche” fragrances. Here it is matched with notes of crisp green apple and mint essence, as well as more sensual notes of cedar wood, amber and white musk.

The bottle reflects the scent’s contrasting softness and freshness with its minty, icy blue bottle fading from light to dark.

