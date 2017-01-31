Last updated Tuesday, January 31, 2017 10:49 am GMT+8

Nearly 2,000 set Guinness floating record in Argentina

Tuesday January 31, 2017
08:48 AM GMT+8

Photo released by Telam on January 29, 2017 showing some 2.000 people floating at Epecuen lake in Carhue, Argentina. — AFP picPhoto released by Telam on January 29, 2017 showing some 2.000 people floating at Epecuen lake in Carhue, Argentina. — AFP pic

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 31 — Nearly 2,000 people joined hands in a salty lake in Argentina yesterday, setting a new Guinness world record for the most people floating while connected.

Experts from the Guinness Book of Records certified that 1,941 people free-floated in a line simultaneously for 30 seconds in Lake Epecuen, southeast of Buenos Aires, according to a video published by local authorities.

The previous record was set in 2014 in Sun Moon Lake in Taiwan, when 650 people linked up using flotation aids.

In Lake Epecuen, participants broke the record completely unaided since the water’s high saltiness made floats unnecessary, organisers said. — AFP  

