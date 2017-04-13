Natural makeup is the new frontier of the organic movement

Natural make-up is growing in popularity. — AFP picNEW YORK, April 13 — Natural beauty products are nothing new, but while the focus was previously on skincare, the demand for organic makeup is growing rapidly.

This month established natural cosmetics brand Weleda became the latest to branch out into makeup, with a range of three tinted lip balms. Containing organic shea butter and jojoba oil and mineral pigments, the balms are designed to smooth and soften lips, while providing sheer colour and a hint of gloss. Available at www.weleda.fr for €9.40 (approx RM44.40) each.

While Weleda have just dipped their toes into the natural makeup market, there are many brands offering full ranges of products that claim to be organic and eco-friendly. These all-natural cosmetics will appeal to anyone looking to detox their makeup bags.

Foundation

Perhaps the most important natural beauty product is foundation. bareMinerals claim that theirs is “so pure you can sleep in it,” but while it is always advisable to cleanse before bedtime, there’s no denying that this foundation has garnered many fans over the years. The loose mineral powder contains just five ingredients and offers SPF 15 sun protection. Available at www.bareminerals.com for US$28.50 (RM126).

Lipstick

Did you know that many lipsticks on the market contain lead? Even though it’s only used in miniscule quantities, many of us might prefer not to have such a substance so close to our mouths. Weleda’s tinted lip balms will provide a natural look, but for something more dramatic try the “Beautiful Lips” range by German brand Lavera. Available at www.lavera.com for US$20.

Mascara

Dr Hauschka’s organic mascara contains rose petal wax to protect lashes, as well as black tea extract to soothe the delicate eye area. Available at www.dr.hauschka.com for US$25.

Eyeshadow

Lily Lolo’s mineral eyeshadows can be used either wet or dry, for either a sheer or intense wash of colour. The gentle formula promises not to irritate sensitive skin and there are 27 highly-pigmented colours to choose from. Available at www.lilylolo.us for US$9.10.

Concealer

Founded by makeup artist Rosie-Marie Swift, RMS Beauty offers a range of luxurious products, which are designed to be non-toxic and nourishing. The “Un-Cover-Up” concealer is designed to hydrate the skin, while camouflaging imperfections and redness. Available at www.rmsbeauty.com for US$36.

Blush

While Tata Harper’s Lip and Cheek tint it isn’t cheap, the fact that it combines two products in one makes it better value for money. The range of three colours are designed to create a sheer, natural effect, and the “volumising” formula claims to plump the skin. Available at www.tataharperskincare.com for US$36. — AFP-Relaxnews