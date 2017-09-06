National Portrait Gallery announces shortlist for Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize

Fleeing Mosul, from the series Women in War: Life After ISIS. — Pictures courtesy of Abbie Trayler-SmithLONDON, Sept 6 — Three photographers have been shortlisted for the Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize 2017, the major photography award organised by London’s National Portrait Gallery.

The prestigious Portrait Prize — an international annual competition since 1993 — is a showcase for contemporary photographers. Judged anonymously, it draws a far-flung mix of entrants, from 66 countries this year.

The three images shortlisted include photographs of a migrant on the Mediterranean, a girl fleeing ISIS, and a Japanese android. Dr Nicholas Cullinan, Director of the National Portrait Gallery said: “The submission… is truly global in its scope and concerns.”

Amadou Sumaila.Spanish-Persian César Dezfuli is a journalist and documentarian focusing on issues of migration, identity, and human rights. His sitter, Amadou Sumaila, was photographed on a vessel 20 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. He has since been transferred to a temporary centre for migrants in Italy. The portrait was taken while Dezfuli was documenting the search for and rescue of migrants on board an NGO boat.

Finnish-born Maija Tammi has a background in photojournalism; her work dialogues between science and aesthetics. Her photograph of ‘Erica’ is, in fact, of an android from one of Hiroshi Ishiguro Laboratory experiment rooms at Osaka University. “I had half an hour with Erica and a young researcher in which to take the photograph,” Tammi recounted.

One of Them Is a Human #1 — Erica: Erato Ishiguro Symbiotic Human-Robot Interaction Project.

“The researcher told me that Erica had said that she finds Pokemon Go scarier than artificial intelligence.”

Abbie Trayler-Smith is a documentary and portrait photographer from South Wales. Her work examines women’s rights, social development, and the aftermath of conflict. This photograph was shot outside Hasan Sham IDP camp in Northern Iraq, where Trayler-Smith was on commission from Oxfam to document women who had lived under ISIS. She describes the uncertainty she saw in her subject’s face as highlighting “a global feeling of insecurity.”

This year’s judging panel includes both the director and the associate curator of the National Portrait Gallery; writer, curator and artist David Campany; the head of photography at The Guardian; and artist Gillian Wearing.

The winner of the Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize 2017 will be announced on November 14, and be exhibited November 16, 2017 — February 4, 2018. The show will also feature a new body of work by San Francisco-based artist Todd Hido, exhibited alongside photographs selected from the competition entries. A total of 59 portraits from 50 artists have been selected for display. — AFP-Relaxnews