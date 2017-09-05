National Gallery Singapore sets record attendance with Yayoi Kusama exhibition

More than 235,000 people went to Yayoi Kusama’s exhibition at the National Gallery Singapore, the highest number of visitors for a single exhibition at the museum since its opening. — Handout via TODAYSINGAPORE, Sept 5 — The National Gallery Singapore set an attendance record for its recent blockbuster exhibition, Yayoi Kusama: Life Is the Heart of a Rainbow.

The exhibition, which ran from June 6 to September 3, saw more than 235,000 visitors, the highest attendance for a single exhibition since the museum opened in 2015.

To accommodate the overwhelming response from the public, the Gallery also extended its operating hours till midnight for the exhibition during its closing weekend.

Internationally acclaimed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama is known for works featuring dots, nets and pumpkins and this exhibition was her first major survey in South-east Asia.

The exhibition here featured over 120 works, including new, never-before-seen pieces and signature pieces, such as her pumpkin installations and infinity mirror rooms.

“We are encouraged to see the overwhelming response to this exhibition. We have seen visitors from all walks of life gain access into the bold and captivating world of Yayoi Kusama. Kusama is one of Asia’s most prominent artists,” said Dr Eugene Tan, Director, National Gallery Singapore.

“Through this exhibition, we hope that audiences in Singapore and South-east Asia have gained a new appreciation of an artist whose works transcend geographical boundaries and generations.”

Kusama’s exhibition earlier this year at the Hirshorn Museum in Washington DC also set an attendance record, drawing nearly 500,000 visitors during its 11-week run.

The Gallery’s next major exhibition features works by the 19th Century masters of Impressionism, such as Monet and Renoir.

Titled Century of Light: Masterpieces from Monet, Renoir, Juan Luna, Raden Saleh, the exhibition will open on November 16. — TODAY