Natalia Vodianova presents a furniture collection for children

Wall boxes from the ‘Matryoshka’ collection of children's furniture by Natalia Vodianova for Made.com. — Made.com picMOSCOW, Sept 9 — In association with Made.com, the Russian top model takes a first step in the world of furniture with a collection for children’s bedrooms.

It was a natural reflex for Natalia Vodianova to seek inspiration in Russian folklore for her Matryoshka collection for London-based retailer Made.com. A major symbol of her native country, the matryoshka or “little matron” is also an embodiment of maternity, an essential element in Natalia Vodianova approach which privileges maternal concerns. The result is a functional collection with gentle curves and rounded corners that avoids sharp angles that might be dangerous to younger children.

With regard to colour, the model who has taken to the runway for several major fashion houses, put the emphasis on the orange and turquoise that figured large in the design of 1950s and 1960s. These colours feature on the bed (€399), wall boxes that are available in three dimensions (€59), a bedside locker (€159), a chest of drawers (€329€) and a wardrobe (€349).

The ‘Matryoshka’ collection will be available from the Made.com website from September 9. A percentage of sales will be donated to the Naked Heart Foundation,” a charity founded by the model in 2004, which builds playgrounds for handicapped and underprivileged children in Russia and provides support to their families. — AFP-Relaxnews