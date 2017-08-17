Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Nasa satellite shows possible presence of life on Saturn moon Titan (VIDEO)

Thursday August 17, 2017
03:24 PM GMT+8

HOUSTON, Aug 17 — New research suggests that Saturn's moon Titan may contain the key elements of life.

Using data from Nasa's Cassini satellite, one study found that the Titan's upper atmosphere is home to carbon chain anions, reported the Smithsonian Mag. These serve as a stepping stone to more labyrinthine molecules that can develop life, reported Mic.

Screengrab from the Reuters video suggesting possible life elements on the Saturn moon Titan.Screengrab from the Reuters video suggesting possible life elements on the Saturn moon Titan.Separately, another study in found vinyl cyanide in Titan's atmosphere. Scientists speculate that this forms the the outer wall of a cell and protects the biochemistry that takes place within, reported Universe Today.

Titan's atmosphere is some of the most complex observed by astronomers and these studies further bolster the idea the moon maybe home to organic life.

The studies were published was published last month in The Astrophysical Journal Letters and Science Advances. — Reuters  

