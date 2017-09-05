Nars takes inspiration from Man Ray for Holiday 2017 collection

A sneak peek of the new Nars holiday collection as posted on Instagram by Trendmood. — AFP picNEW YORK, Sept 5 — It might technically still be summer, but the biggest beauty brands are already hard at work on their 2017 Holiday collections, with Nars leading the way.

According to Trendmood, which posted a sneak peek over the weekend on its Instagram account, the Nars holiday collection for this year was inspired by the US visual artist Man Ray, whose work spanned painting, sculpture, prints and film. Some of his most famous work came in the form of the photographs he took in the inter-war years.

The photo shows the collection’s sleek black and gold, vintage-style packaging featuring the artist’s name, with palette lids acting as a canvas for his work. The products revealed include a “Noire et Blanche Audacious Lipstick Coffret” adorned with a photo of artist’s model Kiki de Montparnasse, an “Overexposed Glow Highlighter” featuring 3D lip imprints and five different “Love Triangles” lip and blush sets.

There are also two eyeshadow palettes — a “Love Game Eyeshadow Palette” decorated with a 1937 photograph and a “Glass Tears Eyeshadow Palette” featuring a 1932 picture — as well as “The Veil Cheek Palette”, which features four different blushers and is adorned with one of the artist’s images from the year 1930.

In terms of hues, the collection revolves around soft, rich colours such as golds, reds, violets and emeralds, but it also includes polished nude lip colours and the brand’s iconic “Orgasm” blush. Trendmood’s post states that the collection is set to launch in October / November of this year. — AFP-Relaxnews