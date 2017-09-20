Nars embraces chrome with new Christopher Kane collaboration

The ‘Hardwired Eyeshadow Palette’ by Nars Cosmetics. — AFP picLONDON, Sept 20 — Christopher Kane has launched a limited-edition makeup collection with Nars to celebrate his Spring/Summer 2018 collection.

The “Chrome” collection, which went on sale immediately following the designer’s show at London Fashion Week on Monday, comprises a “Hardwired Eyeshadow Palette” and a “Holographic Lipstick”. While the palette offers up six different metallic hues, from rose gold to bright yellow, the lipstick comes in one shade only — “Chroma Chrome”, a soft nude with an iridescent shimmer designed to create a subtle highlighting effect for all skin tones. The products some in equally luminescent pearly packaging.

Models at Kane’s SS18 presentation could be seen sporting the new beauty collection, taking to the runway with minimal makeup that focused on dewy complexions and glowing cheekbones.

This is not Kane’s first foray into the makeup industry — the designer teamed up with Nars for Spring/Summer 2015 with another catwalk beauty collection called “Neoneutral”, which focused on hot pinks and oranges. Neither is it Kane’s only high-profile collaboration this season, with Monday’s London show also acting as the showcase for the latest instalment of his ongoing partnership with Crocs. For Spring 2018, the designer has created a special edition of the brand’s “Swiftwater Sandal”, offered in five different colourways and featuring a bold rhinestone embellishment.

The Nars x Christopher Kane Chrome Collection is now available exclusively from NARSCosmetics.co.uk and the Nars London Boutique. — AFP-Relaxnews