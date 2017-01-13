NARS announces collaboration with Charlotte Gainsbourg

Nars Cosmetics has announced a new collaboration with French actress Charlotte Gainsbourg. — AFP picPARIS, Jan 13 — NARS has announced that its latest collaboration is with French actress, singer and style icon Charlotte Gainsbourg.

The new Charlotte Gainsbourg collection for NARS will consist of 18 limited edition products for eyes, lips and cheeks inspired by Charlotte’s own favourite beauty looks — including charcoal eyes and rosy cheeks — and Francois Nars’s unique vision of beauty.

The star, who is the daughter of English actress Jane Birkin and French singer Serge Gainsbourg and has been the face of brands like Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton, noted that she based the new products on what she uses and likes to come up with a “very personal collection.”

The collection will be launched worldwide May 2017.

The next solo album from Charlotte Gainsbourg is expected out later this year. — AFP-Relaxnews