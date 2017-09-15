Naomi Campbell is the face of H&M’s fall 2017 campaign (VIDEO)

Naomi Campbell in the fall 2017 campaign for H&M that was shot in Tokyo. — Handout via AFPSTOCKHOLM, Sept 15 — The fashion icon has been signed up to front the Swedish clothing giant H&M’s fall 2017 campaign, alongside a host of faces from the current crop of top models. The supermodel can be seen showcasing new wardrobe essentials from the season’s collection, which uses strong prints and fabrics to create a stylish and glamorous style.

The 47-year-old supermodel, Naomi Campbell, has by no means finished making headlines, proving once again that she has nothing to envy of her younger contemporaries. The model stars in the fall 2017 campaign for H&M, shot in the streets of Tokyo. Sporting a cropped pixie haircut, she fronts the brand’s new ready-to-wear collection alongside other strong personalities, like Adwoa Aboah.

Elegance and glamour are at the heart of the Swedish retailer’s fall collection, which features fitted blazers, pencil skirts, printed shirts, soft knits, cocktail dresses, sparkling mini-dresses and silver accessories.

“Tokyo is definitely one of my favourite places,” said Naomi Campbell in a news release. “For the film, I was in a dark double-breasted trouser suit and it was my favourite look from the whole collection. Personally, I would wear it exactly as it was styled — the tailored blazer was buttoned up, but you could see a little skin so it was a good balance of feminine and masculine.”

The new collection is available from September 21 in H&M stores and online at www.hm.com. — AFP-Relaxnews