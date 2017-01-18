Last updated Wednesday, January 18, 2017 10:13 am GMT+8

Naomi Campbell is face of new Givenchy Jeans campaign

Wednesday January 18, 2017
08:24 AM GMT+8

Naomi Campbell, Justin Levy for Givenchy Jeans. — AFP picNaomi Campbell, Justin Levy for Givenchy Jeans. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 18 — Givenchy has released new images of its latest denim campaign featuring Naomi Campbell and Justin Levy. 

In the black and white Instagram photo, Campbell sits topless on Levy’s shoulders wearing nothing but a pair of jeans, a black bar hiding her chest. 

The duo front the brand’s Givenchy Jeans collection.

The campaign is styled by Carine Roitfeld and shot by fashion photography duo Luigi and Iango. 

After an acting stint on the hit Fox show Empire, Campbell made her return to the fashion world, most recently walking the catwalk at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show in Paris in November. 

She also posed for Balmain last year along with Cindy Crawford and Claudia Schiffer — the original supermodels from the 1990s — for its 2016 spring-summer campaign. — AFP-Relaxnews

