Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Mystery dinosaur skeleton to be auctioned in Paris

Friday March 16, 2018
09:53 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Negri Sembilan MB: Blame irresponsible traders, not GST, for rising pricesNegri Sembilan MB: Blame irresponsible traders, not GST, for rising prices

Donald Trump Jr’s wife Vanessa files for divorce in New YorkDonald Trump Jr’s wife Vanessa files for divorce in New York

The Edit: Adidas unveils new tennis footwearThe Edit: Adidas unveils new tennis footwear

The Edit: Driverless cars in China soonThe Edit: Driverless cars in China soon

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A skeleton of a theropod is displayed before its auction by Aguttes auction house in Lyon March 15, 2018. — Reuters picA skeleton of a theropod is displayed before its auction by Aguttes auction house in Lyon March 15, 2018. — Reuters picLYON, March 16 —  The fossilised skeleton of an unidentified type of dinosaur is set to be auctioned in Paris in June, and could fetch up to €1.8 million (RM8.69 million), auctioneers said.

Almost nine metres long, the skeleton is unusually complete, at almost 70 per cent whole.

It is believed to be from the carnivorous, theropod group of dinosaurs, which had hollow bones and three-toed feet, said Eric Mickeler, a paleontological expert working with auction house Aguttes.

But beyond that scientists are still stumped and have spotted differences with known species, he added.

“Nothing else is known,” Mickeler said.

The skeleton, now on show in the French city of Lyon to possible buyers such as museums or private collectors before the June 4 auction, is estimated to be worth between €1.2 million and €1.8 million.

It was found in Wyoming, in the United States, in 2013 and belongs to an unnamed British businessman.

It will be installed on the first floor of the Eiffel Tower for the sale. Potential buyers can bid in euros or in digital currency bitcoin. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram