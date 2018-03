Museum features innovation that went nowhere fast (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, March 11 ― Ahead of its time... Loser of a format war... A bad idea... And a game so BAD that Atari reportedly buried thousands in the desert.

These are some of the hundreds of famous product fiascos on display at the Museum of Failure, a new exhibition in Hollywood, a town known for its own share of flops.

As innovation evolves into irrelevance, these items offer a glimpse back at how companies try to anticipate or catch up to rapidly changing consumer behaviours. ― Reuters

One of the hundreds of famous product fiascos on display at the Museum of Failure. — Reuters pic