‘Most relaxed’ event of the year floating over Italian countryside (VIDEO)

PERUGIA, July 30 — Under the Umbrian sun, the Italian countryside got hot early yesterday morning.

And once things got hot, these folks got high.

Balloonist Robin Mercer from Northern Ireland says: "Ballooning, I must say, ballooning is something really, really special."

Mercer joined dozens of other balloon enthusiasts from across the world... all descending and then ascending here over the Sagrantino wine valley this week.

Hot air balloons fly during a hot air ballooning event in Todi, Italy July 29, 2017. — Reuters picThey're vying for the Sagrantino Italian International Balloon Challenge Cup.

Though for Mercer, it seems to be less about the cup and more about the views. He says: "It's a lovely way of seeing the world, when you're looking, it's not like being in an aeroplane or a helicopter. You can look 360 degrees and you don't know where you are going to go, you don't know where you're going to land, and it is something really, really special."

Organisers describe the cup as the "most relaxed event" of the year for hot air balloon fans.

And with views like these, who could argue... — Reuters