Moschino launches campaign with Gigi and Bella Hadid

MILAN, Jan 6 — Italian fashion brand Moschino has launched its Spring / Summer 2017 advertising campaign with sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid at its core.

Photographed by Steven Meisel and styled by Carlyne Cerf De Dudzeele, with hair by Guido Palau and make-up by Pat McGrath, the sisters wear a selection of Moschino’s new collection including long gowns, leather, and logo- and accessory-print separates surrounded by black-clad photographers.

Gigi Hadid for Moschino Spring / Summer 2017. — AFP pic

The prolific and in-demand siblings have previously both modeled for Anna Sui, Chanel, Fendi, Fenty x Puma, Marc Jacobs, Max Mara, Michael Kors, Miu Miu, Versace and Victoria’s Secret. — AFP-Relaxnews