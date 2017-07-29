More ways to be creative with lipstick today (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, July 29 — Today is National Lipstick Day and what’s a better way to honour it than by learning how to use it for more than just on your lips?

Lipstick is a much-loved makeup staple. — Reuters picPopular makeup YouTuber Tina Yong has lined up not one, not two but eight ways to use lipstick. Some tips are even rather surprising.

Most people know about using lipstick as blush, but Yong has added some interesting ways to use it on, among other things, your under-eye area as well as your eyebrows. Catch the video and see if you’d be keen to try these tips on for yourself.