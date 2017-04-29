Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 34°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

More Star Trek stamps? Make it so, says Canada Post

Saturday April 29, 2017
03:11 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Manila pipe bomb injures 14, cops say no Asean summit linkManila pipe bomb injures 14, cops say no Asean summit link

Juve caught napping, held to draw by dogged AtalantaJuve caught napping, held to draw by dogged Atalanta

What you ought to know about Islamic schools in MalaysiaWhat you ought to know about Islamic schools in Malaysia

The Edit: World’s oldest gymnast, 92, wows Singapore fansThe Edit: World’s oldest gymnast, 92, wows Singapore fans

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

In the Gallery


  • A ‘Star Trek’ stamp, part of a set of seven issued by Canada Post, is pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters April 29, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • A ‘Star Trek’ stamp, part of a set of seven issued by Canada Post, is pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters April 29, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • A ‘Star Trek’ stamp, part of a set of seven issued by Canada Post, is pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters April 29, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • A ‘Star Trek’ stamp, part of a set of seven issued by Canada Post, is pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters April 29, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • A ‘Star Trek’ stamp, part of a set of seven issued by Canada Post, is pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters April 29, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • A ‘Star Trek’ stamp, part of a set of seven issued by Canada Post, is pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters April 29, 2017. — Reuters pic

A ‘Star Trek’ stamp, part of a set of seven issued by Canada Post, is pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters April 29, 2017. — Reuters picA ‘Star Trek’ stamp, part of a set of seven issued by Canada Post, is pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters April 29, 2017. — Reuters picTORONTO, April 29 — Star Trek fans can now get Starfleet's most famous figures to help deliver their mail, thanks to a new collection of seven stamps issued on Friday by Canada Post, the country's mail operator.

The stamps, a followup to a set released last year for the science-fiction franchise's 50th anniversary, include the captains from each of the five Star Trek television series already aired. They are depicted alongside a key nemesis from the series.

The sixth stamp is of the Galileo shuttle craft, which first appeared in the original series in 1966. A holographic foil stamp in the shape of a Borg cube is the seventh in the collection. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline