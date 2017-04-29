More Star Trek stamps? Make it so, says Canada Post

A ‘Star Trek’ stamp, part of a set of seven issued by Canada Post, is pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters April 29, 2017. — Reuters pic



TORONTO, April 29 — Star Trek fans can now get Starfleet's most famous figures to help deliver their mail, thanks to a new collection of seven stamps issued on Friday by Canada Post, the country's mail operator.

The stamps, a followup to a set released last year for the science-fiction franchise's 50th anniversary, include the captains from each of the five Star Trek television series already aired. They are depicted alongside a key nemesis from the series.

The sixth stamp is of the Galileo shuttle craft, which first appeared in the original series in 1966. A holographic foil stamp in the shape of a Borg cube is the seventh in the collection. — Reuters