Moment Pikachu gets brutally dragged off stage is viral gold (VIDEO)

Monday May 8, 2017
02:31 PM GMT+8

The moment a performing Pikachu deflates and gets dramatically pushed off stage — but wait there is more. — Screengrab from YouTubeThe moment a performing Pikachu deflates and gets dramatically pushed off stage — but wait there is more. — Screengrab from YouTubeSEOUL, May 8 — The sight of dancing Pikachus never gets old, but a video that’s been making the rounds has made us realise there’s something even better: a Pikachu going rogue and being forcefully tackled by a whole bunch of Agent Smiths.

The incident unfolded in front of a horrified/bemused audience during a Pikachu performance at the Pokémon World Festival 2017, which was held in Songdo, South Korea.

Everything was running like clockwork, until Pikachu pandemonium was unleashed when the lead dancer’s costume started to deflate. (The ears give it away.)

First, a man in a white shirt tackled the stricken Pikachu.

He’s quickly followed by security staff who assume it was a deranged Pokemon fan.

A scuffle ensued until security realised he’s just a member of staff trying to lead the dancer away to fix the deflated suit.

The show went on (ironically, to the song You Can’t Stop the Beat), until the formerly deflated Pikachu reappeared, now looking perkier than a Kardashian asset.

Wait, there’s more…

Just as the dancer ran back to re-join his fellow Pikachu, the costume started to deflate once more, forcing him to retreat back into the shadows.

You can’t make this stuff up.

Fast-forward to 1:03 to watch all hell break loose.

