MoMA exhibition to highlight Louise Bourgeois’s creative process

Louise Bourgeois at the printing press in the lower level of her home/studio on 20th Street, New York, 1995. — Picture by Mathias Johansson. NEW YORK, Sept 18 — French-born New York-based artist Louise Bourgeois (1911–2010) donated her printed pieces to the MoMA in 1990. Consisting of all the prints and illustrated books in her possession — plus an example of each new print thereafter — it’s a unique resource by which to study her vision.

"Louise Bourgeois: An Unfolding Portrait" (September 24, 2017–January 28, 2018 at New York’s MoMA) explores the artist’s creative process through a new survey focusing on prints and books. The printed component from within her prolific output is undersung, despite encompassing some 1400 compositions, about 300 of which will go on view.

Her printed books underscore another little-known aspect of her creative outlets: Her writings. “They provide the opportunity to see Bourgeois’s imagination unfold,” noted exhibition curator Deborah Wye in an official statement. “To view such sequences is akin to looking over the artist’s shoulder as she worked.”

Created in gouache, watercolour, pencil, and ink, they were primarily done at the beginning of her career (she was an active printmaker and painter in the 1940s), and then in the last two decades of her life, during the 1990s and 2000s, in her home studio on 20th Street in Manhattan. Between the ages of 94 and 98, Bourgeois was printmaking on a large scale, and the exhibition features the 16-set installation "À l’Infini.”

Louise Bourgeois (1911–2010). Spider Woman. 2004. Drypoint on fabric. — Picture courtesy of 2017 The Easton Foundation/Licensed by VAGA, NYThe show situates the print volumes from the museum archive within the context of the artist’s overall practice and her overarching concerns. They are juxtaposed with her sculptures, drawings, and paintings, since she regarded the multiple mediums with which she worked democratically. She believed various media “say the same thing in different ways.” She is famed for huge Spider sculptures and provocative figures, and motifs derived from architecture, the body, maternity and nature were referenced again and again, in addition to her use of repurposed materials.

Bourgeois was raised in a family of tapestry restorers, but introduced fabric into her art only when she reached her eighties. Deciding she no longer needed the number of clothes nor household fabrics she had cumulated, she went on to create fabric books — notably Ode à l’Oubli. A film clip shows Bourgeois with this fabric book, whose pages were made, in 2002, from monogrammed linen hand towels and filled with fabric collages made from bits of her old garments (with stains and cigarette burns testifying to their personal histories). In the clip, Bourgeois pages through it in its entirety, patting and smoothing it from beginning to end. — AFP-Relaxnews