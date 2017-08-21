Modernity meets Noh theatre in ‘The Italian Restaurant’

‘The Italian Restaurant’ is a story of a woman and a man in a restaurant with spirits and a demon. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Aug 21 — It is a story of a meeting between a man and a woman in a restaurant but as the story evolves, we find out that the main character died in a fire that had razed the restaurant.

Combining contemporary with traditional Japanese Noh theatre, The Italian Restaurant is a play that features spirits who died in a fire in the restaurant, a demon portrayed by an actor in a golden mask called the yakan, and the man who fell in love with the main character who had died, Mitsuko.

The Italian Restaurant is a 10-year-old Noh play by renowned Japanese Noh actor and writer Naohiko Umewaka.

It will be brought to life for the first time in George Town Festival (GTF) this weekend as a new production by Ombak-Ombak ARTStudio and ZXC Theatre Troupe, in association with TradeWinds Arts Exchange.

Dancer and choreographer Aida Redza, who is assistant director in the play, initiated the project as a collaborative effort with Japan.

“This is a cultural exchange and it is where contemporary and tradition meet together to get a balance,” she said in a press conference announcing the upcoming play.

According to Umewaka, The Italian Restaurant is basically a ghost story with a demon, a main character who's dead and a human who falls in love with the main character and lives on the borderline between living and the dead.

“I felt this is a very good exchange as it is better than bringing in Noh theatre,” he added.

The cast of ‘The Italian Restaurant’ with the writer and director, Naohiko Umewaka (right, back) and assistant director, Aida Redza (left, back). — Picture by KE OoiThe play was previously produced in other countries over the years such as Japan, Philippines, Turkey, Lebanon and Italy.

The production in George Town slightly differed as it combines Japanese Noh elements with Malaysian ritual dance in a play that is not fully a play and yet also not a dance.

“It is a play with movements,” Aida aptly described it.

The play has a cast made up of all Malaysians with Aida leading the cast and featuring Chee Sek Thim, Mislina Mustaffa, A.S.Hardy Shafii, Marina Tan, Sharifah Aryana and Siew Yong Koay.

TradeWinds Art Exchange, founded by Aida, is a project to renew and revitalise cross-cultural relationships between Penang and Japan.

After presenting The Italian Restaurant for GTF 2017, TradeWinds will present Entranced: An Evening with a Ghost for DiverseCity KL International Arts Festival 2017.

The Italian Restaurant plays on August 26 and 27 at Lot 29, Church Street Ghaut in George Town. Tickets are from RM25, available online at airasiaredtix.com.

Find out more about other GTF 2017 events at georgetownfestival.com.