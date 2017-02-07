Modern love: Match unveils the latest trends in Millennial dating

Almost one in six singles (15 per cent) reported feeling addicted to the process of looking for a date, with Millennials a whopping 125 per cent more likely to say they feel addicted to dating than older generations. — AFP picNEW YORK Feb 7 — Using your phone during a date is a turn-off, feminism is a turn-on, and Millennials are less interested in sex than Boomers — those are some of the key findings from the seventh annual Singles in America study carried out by Match.

The world’s largest relationship company released its findings yesterday after carrying out the nation’s largest, most comprehensive annual survey of single people living in the US.

The survey highlighted some of the trends in the current dating scene, in particular how technology and social media are impacting romance for better and for worse.

And when it comes to finding a date, online is still proving popular with 53 per cent of single people reporting that they have created a dating profile. 40 per cent of singles have also dated someone they met online, compared to just 25 per cent meeting a first date through a friend.

And whichever way you are finding your dates, perhaps unsurprisingly your online personality matters — 42 per cent of singles judge a date first by their social media posts, with 42 per cent also saying they judge by their photos. Thirty-nine per cent judge grammar, 37 per cent their teeth and smile, and 35 per cent their outfit.

A more unexpected finding however is that the current rise in feminism is also giving your dating life a boost, with many men reporting that they like dating a feminist.

Fifty-nine per cent of single men think that feminism “has changed the dating rules for the better,” saying that dating is now safer (55 per cent), more enjoyable (54 per cent), and easier (49 per cent), while 57 per cent of women also reported that the rise of gender equality “makes me feel more empowered in my dating life (57 per cent).”

Seventy-one percent of men also find it attractive when a woman offers to take charge of her half of the bill, however 74 per cent of women say they only offer to pay because they don’t want to feel obligated for anything, such as a hug, kiss or a second date.

Single men are also overwhelmingly in favor of women initiating the first kiss (95 per cent), as well as initiating sex for the first time (93 per cent). Ninety-five percent also like it when a woman asks for their phone number, and almost as many when she is the first to call after a good first date (94 per cent).

However the hopes and expectations do not meet the reality, with just 29 per cent of women initiating the first kiss, 23 per cent initiating sex for the first time, and just 13 per cent asking a guy for his phone number.

You might be able to increase your chances of things going further however if you avoid the top five first date phone taboos: 75 per cent of singles are turned off if you answer your phone without offering any explanation while on a date; 66 per cent are turned off if you text; 58 per cent don’t want you to place your phone on the table face up; 57 per cent are upset if you read a text during a date; and 41 per cent think you’re being rude if you take your phone with you to the bathroom or outside.

If your date does go well, 35 per cent of single men and 18 per cent of single women say that casual sex can be exciting, and 29 per cent of men and 15 per cent of women say a one-night-stand can be the best sex. However 19 per cent of both sexes say it can be the worst, with Millennials 40 per cent more likely than those of other generations to believe that an emotional connection makes sex better, as well as being the least likely generation to have cheated on a partner.

And once you have met that special someone, how do you know? Well despite the rise in technology, both men and women agree that more traditional moments indicate signs of falling in love including: caring for them when they are sick (87 per cent); attending a family event as a couple (83 per cent); mentioning them to your friends (82 per cent); vacationing together (79 per cent); and mentioning them to your parents (76 per cent) — and perhaps future in-laws.

Match’s Singles in America study was conducted in December 2016, and includes survey responses from a demographically representative sample of 5,509 single men and women, ages 18 to 70+ years.

More details on the findings can be found online at www.SinglesinAmerica.com. — AFP-Relaxnews