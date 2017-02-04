Models and fashion icons salute Riccardo Tisci and his work at Givenchy

Riccardo Tisci stood down from the helm of Givenchy to widespread acclaim from models, photographers, as well as editors of the biggest fashion magazines. ― AFP picMILAN, Feb 4 ― From Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid to Irina Shayk, Natasha Poly and photographer, Mert Alas, the freshly announced departure of Givenchy creative director, Riccardo Tisci, hasn’t left the fashion world indifferent. In fact, in less than 24 hours, the Italian designer and his work at the house have been celebrated the world over on the internet. Here’s a look at some of the tributes to the designer, who could soon take over as creative director of Versace.

Riccardo Tisci stood down from the helm of Givenchy to widespread acclaim from models, photographers, as well as editors of the biggest fashion magazines. As soon as the Italian designer’s departure from Givenchy was officially announced, Thursday, February 2, major industry figures instigated an outpouring of tributes to his creativity, skill, and his work at the fashion house. His 12 years of loyal service were celebrated in a flood of pictures ― including magazine covers, campaigns and catwalk shows ― shared on the Instagram accounts of personalities with whom he worked.

Star models

Bella Hadid, who, like many stars, is close to the Italian designer, looked back at her two years working with the Givenchy head, saluting Riccardo Tisci’s “genuine love for the art, design and fashion.” In a long text posted on her Instagram account, the young model notably declared: “You are a genius of a generation,” adding, “You are an inspiration to me and so many others.”

Italian model Mariacarla Boscono took a similar tone, posting around 10 photos on Instagram capturing previous collaborations with the designer. The 36-year-old model, who says she is very moved by the announcement, captioned several of the shots “Dreams come true.”

Naomi Campbell, Irina Shayk, Candice Swanepoel, Lineisy Montero, Camille Hurel, Greta Varlese, Natasha Poly, Imaan Hammam and Joan Smalls were just some of the models who posted messages of friendship and goodwill, thanking the Italian designer and wishing him all the best for the future.

Models aren’t the only ones paying homage to Riccardo Tisci, who struck up friendships with some of the biggest names in fashion, such as Carine Roitfeld, to whom he is very close. The journalist/stylist notably posted a photo of the designer’s first couture collection for Givenchy in 2005, as well as a 2013 shot from a Givenchy campaign featuring Roitfeld and her daughter Julia, with the message “Thanks Riccardo! We are a family.”

The famous photographer, Mert Alas ― who forms one half of the Mert & Marcus duo with Marcus Piggot ― also paid homage to Riccardo Tisci’s work for Givenchy, the photographers having worked with the designer on several occasions. Posting a photo of himself with Riccardo Tisci, Mert Alas said “Congratulations for your great achievement at the House of Givenchy and good luck for the next chapter.” ― AFP-Relaxnewsa