Public to join Pamela Anderson at swimwear fashion show in Paris

Guest star Pamela Anderson will be showcasing her latest lingerie collection for British lingerie and erotica label Coco de Mer. — AFP picPARIS, July 8 — Paris’s biggest lingerie and swimwear show is organising a runway free-for-all with guest star Pamela Anderson on Saturday, July 8 at 7.30pm. For this edition of the event, 400 members of the public will join digital influencers and the fashion to discover the latest beachwear trends.

Catch all the swimwear fashion show action as it happens via this link.

On top of allowing online viewers to watch the poolside fashion spectacular, Mode City’s Rock My Swim platform has a redirecting function that sends shoppers directly to the e-shops of big brand names such as Banana Moon, Billabong, Freya or Empreinte. Viewers can conveniently buy bikinis and one-pieces straight off the catwalk in a few simple clicks.

Guest star Pamela Anderson is attending the three-day event at Paris’s Porte de Versailles exhibition centre where she will be showcasing her latest lingerie collection for British lingerie and erotica label Coco de Mer.

For a taste of what’s to come at this year’s swim fashion fair, you can watch a video round-up of the 2016 edition.

Follow the latest show news, via Twitter.

The ‘Rock My Swim’ fashion show is the highlight of the trade fair, which opens Saturday and runs till Monday July 10 at Porte de Versailles — Mode City Pavillon 1, on Paris’s Left Bank. — AFP-Relaxnews