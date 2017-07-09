Mix and match to build a capsule wardrobe

Invest in quality timeless pieces. — Picture courtesy of Collate The LabelSINGAPORE, July 9 — Take the plunge and go minimalist with your wardrobe. Those who have made the cut to just a handful of quality essentials claim it saves them time, effort and money.

If despairing in front of a closet full of clothes sounds too familiar, a capsule wardrobe — a streamlined collection of essential pieces that you can mix and match to create endless combinations of work outfits — may solve your outfit-pairing dilemma. The discipline of distilling your clothing items to basics could also help you cut down on reckless impulse buys, which you may only get one or two wears out of and then relegate to the back of the cupboard.

Simplify your wardrobe — and your life — by creating a capsule wardrobe for workwear. Curate one from your existing wardrobe. Here are five tips to get you started.

1 Define your style

Think about your workplace’s dress code and environment as well as what you want your clothes to convey. Is it a formal environment that allows only subtle nods to creative tastes, or is it a more relaxed one where a colourful palette and more daring choices are the norm? For example, most of us need to project a sharp, professional image at work, with conventional outfits such as blazers and tailored bottoms. Or perhaps your work allows you to channel boldness and creativity, with leeway for quirkiness and less traditional choices such as culottes or dressy T-shirts.

Also consider other practical aspects, such as if your work takes you on the go a lot, and whether you need stylish but comfortable clothing and shoes. Use your most reached-for clothing to help determine your base colours for your capsule wardrobe, said Oon Shu Juang, lead designer for Collate The Label. Think of them as a neutral palette from which to work your outfit options, and then decide on one or two accent colours. For example, you could opt for black, beige, and navy for base colours, with dusty pink acting as the accent colour.

2 Determine the number of items you will allow in your work capsule

How streamlined do you want to go? Ysabel Tao, personal shopper consultant at Robinsons The Heeren said that if keeping things minimal is your objective, then trim overwhelming choices down to a fuss-free 16-piece capsule:

• Pants (3),

• Skirts (2),

• Dresses (2 — a little black dress and a casual day dress),

• Dressy blouses or tops (4),

• Jackets/blazers (2),

• Shoes (2 — a pair of dressy heels and work flats)

• Structured work bag (1).

With just these 16 essentials, you would have enough to co-ordinate a whole month’s worth of outfits.

3 Shop from your closet and get experimental with your pairings

Pick out your favourite items, said Denise Ng, founder of image consultancy Imago Image. “The top that you look good in or the go-to dress that you wear when you can’t decide” can become your core pieces. Then, pair it with clothes that you would not normally wear it with. Think out of the box and pretend that you’re looking at your closet for the first time.

Short dresses with interesting necklines can double up as a top when tucked into a skirt or pants. Try them on in various parings to see if the look works and is flattering. You may find surprising new outfits and a wider range of looks just from this exercise.

4 Incorporate a statement item for extra variety

Add variety to the neutral base of your outfits with an accent colour or a play on patterns or textures, said Tao. “Showcase your personal style with accessories like statement necklaces, beautifully crafted belts or unique scarves,” she said.

5 Decide on a budget and invest in quality yet timeless pieces

Lay out the pieces that you tend to reach for regularly, and which can be used on high rotation. That way, you can identify what key pieces are missing from the capsule. Tao suggested some classic must-haves: A little black dress for day-to-night versatility, a well-cut white dress shirt, a black blazer, a pair of tailored pants, a pencil skirt, a pair of slim-cut pants, a basic cardigan and a casual jacket.

When considering a purchase, Collate The Label’s Oon advises asking yourself: 1) How often you think you will reach for the item and if it goes with at least three other items in the capsule, 2) whether it fits your personal style, and 3) if the fit and fabric work for you. — TODAY