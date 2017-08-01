Misty Copeland stars in Estée Lauder’s new fragrance campaign (VIDEO)

Estée Lauder introduces Misty Copeland, principal ballerina at American Ballet Theatre, as the new global spokesmodel for the Modern Muse fragrance campaign. — Picture by Pamela Hanson/PR Newswire via AFPPARIS, Aug 1 — Ballerina Misty Copeland has been given a new starring role by Estée Lauder.

The dancer has been revealed as the global spokesmodel for the beauty powerhouse’s fragrance, ‘Modern Muse’, which was launched back in 2013. The multi-faceted digital, print and TV campaign is focused on the question “What inspires you?”, with an accompanying short film starring Copeland teaching young dancers in a ballet class.

Copeland, who holds the title of principal dancer with American Ballet Theatre (ABT), said she was “honoured” to front the campaign. “My two passions are dance and giving back, and I love passing on knowledge to the next generation,” she said in a statement. “I also have a strong connection to the scents I wear when I perform. The Modern Muse campaign is the perfect way to see another side of my story.”

“Misty has challenged the status quo to achieve her dreams and inspired so many young women along the way,” said Stephane de La Faverie, Global Brand President, Estée Lauder, with the brand’s Style and Image Director Aerin Lauder adding: “Misty is the perfect representation of today’s modern muse.”

As the first African-American woman to hold the title of principal dancer at the ABT, Copeland’s impressive rise to stardom has been well documented, and she has previously starred in campaigns for US sportswear brand Under Armour, as well as endorsing Seiko, Coach, and American Express.

Ballet, it seems, is having something of a moment within the fashion world — last week saw the jewellery house Tiffany & Co release its Fall 2017 campaign, starring the principal dancer for the Bolshoi Ballet and American Ballet Theatre David Hallberg.

Watch ‘Modern Muse Featuring Misty Copeland’ here. — AFP-Relaxnews