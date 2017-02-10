Last updated Friday, February 10, 2017 10:28 am GMT+8

Missoni creates activewear collection for Mytheresa.com

Friday February 10, 2017
08:18 AM GMT+8

The Missoni x mytheresa.com activewear capsule collection. — Reuters pic The Missoni x mytheresa.com activewear capsule collection. — Reuters pic MILAN, Feb 10 — Missoni has launched its first-ever activewear capsule collection exclusively for the luxury fashion retailer mytheresa.com.

The six-piece collection, which launched worldwide yesterday, was inspired by Jennifer Missoni, daughter of the Italian brand’s creative director Angela Missoni.

“There is a trend in active wear and as I felt this part of the wardrobe was missing from my regular collection; this is why I created this active wear capsule,” explains Angela Missoni.

Missoni x mytheresa.com comprises a halterneck bralet, a cropped top, a cache coeur cardigan, jumpsuit, legging and loose training pant. The entire collection sports the house’s signature joyful zig-zag prints in vibrant colours.

LA-based yoga lover Jennifer also stars in the images and short film accompanying the collection’s debut, putting the clothes through their paces with a series of poses. She will also release a short yoga video tutorial on social media to celebrate the launch.

Founded in the 1950s by husband and wife duo Ottavio and Rosita, Missoni has achieved international fame for its luxury knitwear-inspired pieces and bold fashion statements. Meanwhile mytheresa.com, launched in 2006, now carries more than 220 international designer brands.

The Missoni x mytheresa.com collection is available at www.mytheresa.com, priced between €280 and €670 (RM1,324 and RM3,169). — AFP-Relaxnews

