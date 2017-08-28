Miss Transqueen beauty pageant takes place in Northern India (VIDEO)

Sixteen participants representing different Indian states walked the runway during the ‘Miss Transqueen India’ contest. — Reuters video screengrabCHANDIGARH, Aug 28 — A beauty pageant for the transgender community took place in India’s northern Haryana state yesterday.

Nitasha Biswas, a 26-year-old postgraduate in Business Management from India's eastern Kolkata city was crowned the winner.

Loiloi from India's northeastern Manipur state bagged the first runner-up position and Ragasya from India's southern Chennai city was crowned the second runner-up.

Transgender people are often driven to the fringes of Indian society, with many forced into begging and prostitution.

In April 2014, India's apex court recognised transgender as a legal third gender and called on the government to ensure equal treatment.

But abuse and exploitation are still widespread.

Many of 490,000-strong community lack formal education and are denied jobs. — Reuters